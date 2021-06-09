UiPath CEO: increased R&D spending, broad hiring will fuel next phase of growth
- Commenting on its first earnings report since becoming a public company, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines outlined an aggressive plan on Wednesday meant to take advantage of the opening up of parts of the economy that were frozen during COVID restrictions.
- In an interview with CNBC, Dines said the robotics company would take a multi-faceted approach to its next phase of growth, including increased spending on R&D and hiring across the board.
- This comes as sectors like retail come back to life after a pandemic-induced hibernation.
- "Right now, we are seeing an acceleration across all the industries," Dines said.
- The UiPath CEO noted that the pandemic represented a net-neutral event for the company's revenue, as higher healthcare spending offset lags in areas like retail.
- Asked how the company planned to take advantage of the post-COVID opportunity, Dines suggested that the firm would take a multi-pronged strategy that could include both higher marketing spending and possible acquisitions.
- However, he emphasized that increased investment in R&D would serve as a cornerstone for its current growth strategy. Dines also said the firm was "hiring all across the board."
- After the closing bell Tuesday, UiPath reported a bottom-line figure that beat expectations. Revenue also topped forecasts, rising nearly 65% to $186.2 million.
- Still, shares of PATH dropped in Wednesday's session, finishing lower by nearly 10% at $7.29.
- Several analysts attributed the sell-off to valuation concerns, with Barclays commenting that "expectations had run ahead of reality." Meanwhile, others blamed the decline on the early lock-up release in the wake of its recent IPO.