Molecular Partners to offer 3 million American Depository Shares in its U.S. IPO

Jun. 09, 2021 5:08 PM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)MOLNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

A Notebook with Business notes initial coin offering ICO vs IPO Initial Public Offering with office tools on yellow blue background. Concept of the choice of IPO or ICO
Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Switzerland-based clinical-stage biotech company Molecular Partners (MOLN) is going public in the U.S. with an offering of 3M American Depositary Shares (‘ADSs’), the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.
  • The underwriters have an option to purchase 15% of the offer representing 450K ADSs. Immediately after the IPO, the outstanding common shares are expected to increase to ~32.2M (~32.6M if underwriters fully exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs).
  • The company targets $72.4M (CHF 65.1M) of net proceeds assuming an offering price of $27.14 (CHF 24.40) per ADS.
  • The funds will be utilized to advance its planned Phase 1 clinical trial of MP0317 and the development of an infectious disease program including the research activities related to the experimental COVID-19 antiviral agent, the company said.
  • Part of the proceeds will also be earmarked for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The pricing of the offer and the number of ADSs to be issued will be finalized on the pricing date expected next week.
  • The company revenue has more than doubled in 2020 from the previous year to reach ~ CHF 9.3M (~$10.6M). However, the net loss has also increased by ~73.0% YoY to CHF 62.8M (~$71.0M) driven by ~28.9% YoY increase in R&D expenses.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is bullish on Molecular Partners citing among other things the company’s major collaborations and large market opportunities targeted by its clinical programs.
