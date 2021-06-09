Nutrien enrolls 200K-plus pilot acres in carbon program
Jun. 09, 2021 1:54 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nutrien (NTR +0.7%) unveils details of its carbon program, which involves joining forces with major food, beverage and agriculture companies to help farmers sell environmental credits while improving yields through products and technology.
- The company says it has enrolled more than 200K acres in pilot programs, more than double its initial target.
- Nutrien's efforts involve working with industry partners and supply chain stakeholders across Canada and the U.S. to scale its program, including food companies such as PepsiCo and ag firms such as BASF and Corteva.
- In the U.S., growers in 15 states will generate carbon assets for a voluntary market by adopting practices that improve nitrogen management and soil health.
- "No one company, no single government and no standalone framework of regulations can effectively tackle the climate action we need alone," Nutrien CEO Mayo Schmidt says.
- Nutrien said earlier this week that it plans to increase potash production by ~500K metric tons in this year's H2 compared to earlier expectations.