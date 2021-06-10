Verona Pharma, Nuance Pharma ink $219M ensifentrine development deal in Greater China

Jun. 10, 2021 2:20 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)VRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Shanghai-based Nuance Pharma have entered into an agreement granting latter the rights to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China (mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau).
  • The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 program evaluating ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Verona Pharma will receive an upfront payment of $25M in cash and an equity interest currently valued at $15M in Nuance Biotech.
  • VRNA is eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to $179M and, is also entitled to tier double-digit royalties as a percentage of net sales in Greater China.
  • Nuance Pharma will be responsible for all costs related to clinical development and commercialization and it intends to file a Clinical Trial Application in China later this year.
  • Ensifentrine is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which enables it to combine both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.