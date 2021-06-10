Verona Pharma, Nuance Pharma ink $219M ensifentrine development deal in Greater China
Jun. 10, 2021 2:20 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)VRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Shanghai-based Nuance Pharma have entered into an agreement granting latter the rights to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China (mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau).
- The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 program evaluating ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Verona Pharma will receive an upfront payment of $25M in cash and an equity interest currently valued at $15M in Nuance Biotech.
- VRNA is eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to $179M and, is also entitled to tier double-digit royalties as a percentage of net sales in Greater China.
- Nuance Pharma will be responsible for all costs related to clinical development and commercialization and it intends to file a Clinical Trial Application in China later this year.
- Ensifentrine is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which enables it to combine both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound.