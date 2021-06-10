NextNav to become public on merging with Spartacus Acquisition

Jun. 10, 2021 5:59 AM ETNextNav Inc. (NN)NNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NextNav and Spartacus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMTS) , a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive merger agreement leading to NextNav becoming a public company.
  • Post transaction closure, the combined company will be named NextNav and its common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'NN' and 'NNW', respectively.
  • Transaction values combined company at a pro forma implied enterprise value of ~$900M and fully diluted pro forma equity value of ~$1.2B and is expected to provide ~$408M in gross proceeds, comprised of Spartacus' ~$203M of cash held in trust and the $205M fully committed common stock PIPE financing.
  • Proceeds from business combination are expected to be used to fuel growth in its current businesses, three-dimensional geolocation platform across a $100B global total addressable market serving public safety, e911, mass market consumer apps, eVTOLs, UAVs and autonomous vehicles, IoT and critical infrastructure and various other sectors.
  • Gary Parsons, former Chairman of the board for Sirius XM Radio, to serve as Chairman of NextNav; leading world-class management team and board; NextNav will continue to be led by Ganesh Pattabiraman, co-founder, CEO and president of NextNav.
  • NextNav's underlying assets include its global intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents and a deployed network live in over 4,400 cities that covers over 90% of all buildings taller than three stories nationwide.
  • The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise valuation for NextNav of approximately $900M and a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $1.2B, assuming no SPAC redemptions.
  • NextNav equity holders will roll 100% of their existing equity holdings into the combined company
  • The transaction is expected to be completed late in Q3 or early in Q4.
  • The joint investor conference call to be held today at 8:30 AM ET.
