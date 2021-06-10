Ashland updates FQ3 and reaffirms FY2021 outlook
Jun. 10, 2021 6:54 AM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)ASHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updates preliminary fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year financial results.
- The company sees ~$5 million to $10 million of adjusted EBITDA pressure in the fiscal third quarter and expects these factors will stabilize in the fiscal fourth quarter and the adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2021 of $570 million to $590 million remains unchanged.
- In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company’s Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household and Specialty Additives end markets, partially offset by supply-chain inefficiencies, resulting in higher overall cost as the company works to meet customers’ needs.
- The impact of all these factors is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial results during the quarter.