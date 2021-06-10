JNJ COVID-19 vaccine: EU to donate extra doses
Jun. 10, 2021 6:56 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The European Union is considering donating as many as 100M doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Reuters reported citing European officials.
- The recent discussions have centered on flagging demand for the one-dose shot, once thought to be vital for region’s immunization drive but later considered as a backup choice amid safety and supply concerns.
- EU with a contract for 200M doses of the vaccine has an option to order another 200M in two separate tranches.
- At the end of March, the 27-member bloc has let a term to order 100M doses of the vaccine lapse, according to three European officials with the knowledge of matter.
- The deadline for the second tranche expires in June, and no decision has been taken to exercise it, the officials said adding that if it is exercised, some of the extra doses could be offered to COVAX, the UN-led COVID-19 vaccine initiative.
- A spokesman for the European Commission has declined to comment and JNJ, without any comment on supply issues or optional orders, has reaffirmed its commitment to supply the EU with 200M doses.
- Yesterday, it was reported that the U.S. is planning to buy 500M doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer as a donation to poorer countries.