SK Telecom's board approves horizontal spin-off

  • SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) will de-merge its business into two separate companies, an AI and digital infrastructure company and an investment company.
  • The Companies including SK Broadband, SK Telink, PS&Marketing, F&U Credit Information, Service Top, Service Ace and SK O&S will be placed under SK Telecom.
  • The spin-off ratio has been set at 0.6073625 (surviving entity) to 0.3926375 (new entity) based on NAV.
  • The spin-off will be effective as of November 1, 2021. The surviving entity and the new entity will complete listing change and re-listing, respectively, on November 29, 2021
  • The trading suspension will be from October 26 to November 26, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.