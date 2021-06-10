SK Telecom's board approves horizontal spin-off
- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) will de-merge its business into two separate companies, an AI and digital infrastructure company and an investment company.
- The Companies including SK Broadband, SK Telink, PS&Marketing, F&U Credit Information, Service Top, Service Ace and SK O&S will be placed under SK Telecom.
- The spin-off ratio has been set at 0.6073625 (surviving entity) to 0.3926375 (new entity) based on NAV.
- The spin-off will be effective as of November 1, 2021. The surviving entity and the new entity will complete listing change and re-listing, respectively, on November 29, 2021
- The trading suspension will be from October 26 to November 26, 2021.