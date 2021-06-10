Option Care Health rides on approval for Alzheimer’s therapy

Jun. 10, 2021 6:59 AM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Saline solution
Nattapong_Choudram/iStock via Getty Images

  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) a provider of infusion services gas gained ~11.3% over the past three days well outperforming the broader market.
  • Analysts from Trust and Deutsche Bank think the company as a likely beneficiary of the FDA approval of Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.
  • Early this week Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reached a milestone in successfully making it the first Alzheimer’s treatment to win the regulatory approval in nearly two decades.
  • The treatment that requires infusions ever four weeks is a “potential game changer, ” for the chronic care business of Option Care Health wrote Pito Chickering of Deutsche Bank with a buy rating on the stock.
  • “In a blue-sky but realistic scenario we believe OPCH could capture 20% of the market, which we calculate could drive 21%+ upside to 2025 revenue expectations” Chickering predicts.
  • Meanwhile, David S. MacDonald at Truist with a buy rating on Option Care Health notes that Aduhelm approval highlights the company’s attractive business model and could spark “a broader conversation around Medicare reimbursement over time.”
  • The newfound investor interest has prompted one of the company’s stockholders to offer common shares in an underwritten public offering.
