Option Care Health rides on approval for Alzheimer’s therapy
Jun. 10, 2021 6:59 AM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) a provider of infusion services gas gained ~11.3% over the past three days well outperforming the broader market.
- Analysts from Trust and Deutsche Bank think the company as a likely beneficiary of the FDA approval of Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.
- Early this week Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reached a milestone in successfully making it the first Alzheimer’s treatment to win the regulatory approval in nearly two decades.
- The treatment that requires infusions ever four weeks is a “potential game changer, ” for the chronic care business of Option Care Health wrote Pito Chickering of Deutsche Bank with a buy rating on the stock.
- “In a blue-sky but realistic scenario we believe OPCH could capture 20% of the market, which we calculate could drive 21%+ upside to 2025 revenue expectations” Chickering predicts.
- Meanwhile, David S. MacDonald at Truist with a buy rating on Option Care Health notes that Aduhelm approval highlights the company’s attractive business model and could spark “a broader conversation around Medicare reimbursement over time.”
- The newfound investor interest has prompted one of the company’s stockholders to offer common shares in an underwritten public offering.