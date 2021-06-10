United launches new venture capital fund aimed at sustainability concepts
Jun. 10, 2021 7:10 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- United Airlines launched a new corporate venture fund called United Airlines Ventures that it says will concentrate on sustainability concepts that will complement the company's goal of net zero emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional carbon offsets.
- The new fund will also focus on revolutionary aerospace developments and innovative technologies that are expected to create value for customers and United's operation.
- United Airlines Ventures will invest to accelerate the growth of small- to medium-sized companies with strong potential.
- Through recent deals, United says it has proven its commitment to work with companies that are developing transformational technologies and services that are designed to revolutionize the customer experience and redefine how airlines operate.
- UAL -0.05% premarket to $57.20.
