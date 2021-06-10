Signet Jewelers rallies after sales sizzle in FQ1
Jun. 10, 2021 7:21 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reports same-store sales were up 106.5% in Q1 against last year's pandemic-disrupted quarter and were 27.2% in comparison to the mark from two years ago.
- E-commerce sales were 110.3% higher during the quarter and brick-and-mortar sales increased 105.7%.
- Same-store sales in the North America segment were up 117.2% and international sales were down 12.2%.
- GAAP gross margin was or 40.2% of sales. That mark was up 1,630 bps in comparison to last year and up 540 bps in comparison to two years ago. Signet notes that the majority of gross margin rate improvement is driven by leveraging of fixed costs such as occupancy.
- CEO update: "While the jewelry category is experiencing meaningful growth, we are outpacing market growth and gaining share consistent with our Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Specifically, we are winning in our biggest banners through consumer-inspired differentiation, as evidenced by double-digit revenue growth in both Kay and Zales versus this time two years ago."
- Looking ahead, Signet sees FY22 revenue of $6.50B to $6.65B vs. $6.18B consensus.
- Shares of Signet Jewelers are up 5.62% in premarket trading to $64.46. after the earnings topper.