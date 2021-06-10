WisdomTree Investments prices $150M in convertible senior notes offering

Jun. 10, 2021
  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) priced its earlier announced offering of $150M in convertible senior notes due 2026 with interest rate of 3.25% annually, payable semiannually commencing Dec.15.
  • Notes maturity is June 15, 2026 unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed.
  • Sale of the notes to the initial purchaser is expected to settle on June 14 who have been granted 13 days to purchase additional $22.5M shares.
  • The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 90.5797 shares of WisdomTree's common stock, per $1K principal amount of notes.
  • Proceeds expected to be ~$145.7M or ~$167.6M if initial purchases exercises its option.
  • Out of the total net proceeds, $30.8M will be used for repurchasing shares of its common stock from certain purchasers of the notes.
  • WisdomTree may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after June 20, 2023 at redemption price of $14.35 which is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding the redemption date.
