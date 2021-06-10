Ocugen shares plunge 38% after likely needing additional trial for Covaxin

Jun. 10, 2021

  • Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) have dropped 38% premarket after the company announced that it will pursue a BLA rather than Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.
  • The move means the timeline for Covaxin to potentially hit the market is greatly extended.
  • The company had planned to submit the EUA this month.
  • Ocugen said the decision to pursue the BLA instead of the EUA was due to feedback from the FDA.
  • Based on that feedback, the company said it will likely need to conduct a new clinical trial to support the BLA.
