Ocugen shares plunge 38% after likely needing additional trial for Covaxin
Jun. 10, 2021 8:06 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)OCGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) have dropped 38% premarket after the company announced that it will pursue a BLA rather than Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.
- The move means the timeline for Covaxin to potentially hit the market is greatly extended.
- The company had planned to submit the EUA this month.
- Ocugen said the decision to pursue the BLA instead of the EUA was due to feedback from the FDA.
- Based on that feedback, the company said it will likely need to conduct a new clinical trial to support the BLA.