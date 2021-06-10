Roblox sued by music publishers' association for $200M

Jun. 10, 2021

Roblox Developer Conference 2019
Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

  • The National Music Publishers’ Association has sued Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) seeking a minimum of $200M in damages for the illegal use of music on the social gaming platform.
  • The NMPA says the unauthorized music includes songs by Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, and more.
  • Roblox has earned "“hundreds of millions of dollars by requiring users to pay every time they upload music onto the platform — taking advantage of young people’s lack of understanding about copyright — and then they take virtually no action to prevent repeat infringement or alert users to the risks they are taking," says NMPA president and CEO David Israelite.
