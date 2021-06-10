Most popular Reddit stocks include Workhorse Group, Wendy's and Virgin Galactic
- Bank of America is breaking down the action on Reddit once again.
- The top Reddit stocks over the last week in order of mentions in the top 100 conversations are AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO), Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).
- Further down the list, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) joins the group for the first time. WWE was up 10.89% yesterday and is 2.51% higher in premarket trading today.
- BofA says the rallies in the meme stocks are being driven by more than just the Reddit user base.
- Analyst Jill Carey Hall and team: "Interestingly, total discussion across all tickers on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum has not increased much in recent weeks and mentions of AMC & GME are below early ’21 highs. In addition, our proxy for retail demand for equity call options has barely moved the past two weeks. This suggests others beyond just Reddit users may be driving up the stocks."
- On the fundamentals: Read the GameStop earnings call transcript.