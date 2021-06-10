Moderna files for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents in U.S.

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has requested an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the FDA.
  • "We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency and we will file with regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO.
  • Last month, the Company announced that its COVID-19 vaccine met the primary endpoint in a study of adolescents, ages 12 to less than 18 years in the U.S. leading to 100% efficacy against the virus after two doses.
