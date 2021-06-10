Occidental Petroleum to sell Permian Basin acreage in $508M deal
Jun. 10, 2021 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) agrees to sell non-strategic acreage in the Permian Basin to Colgate Energy Partners III for $508M, with the proceeds to be applied to reducing debt.
- The deal includes 25K net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Texas with current production of 10K boe/day from 360 active wells.
- Occidental says the deal brings its post-Colombia divestiture total to more than $1.3B of the planned $2B-$3B.
