Main Street Capital exits equity investment for $17M realized profit
Jun. 10, 2021 9:18 AM ET Main Street Capital (MAIN) By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) fully closes its equity investment in American Trailer Rental Group upon the sale of the company to a financial sponsor for a realized gain of $17M.
- The realized value represents an increase of $7.8M above MAIN's fair market value as of March 31 of this year.
- Since Main Street initially invested in American Trailer Rental Group in June 2017, cumulatively, MAIN realized an internal rate of return of 60.9% and a 3x money invested return on its equity investments in ATRG.
- Considering both Main Street's equity and debt investments in ATRG, cumulatively, MAIN realized an annual internal rate of return of 28.1% and a 1.7x money invested return on its aggregate debt and equity investments.
- Shares of MAIN rises 0.2% in the premarket session.
