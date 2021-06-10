Main Street Capital exits equity investment for $17M realized profit

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) fully closes its equity investment in American Trailer Rental Group upon the sale of the company to a financial sponsor for a realized gain of $17M.
  • The realized value represents an increase of $7.8M above MAIN's fair market value as of March 31 of this year.
  • Since Main Street initially invested in American Trailer Rental Group in June 2017, cumulatively, MAIN realized an internal rate of return of 60.9% and a 3x money invested return on its equity investments in ATRG.
  • Considering both Main Street's equity and debt investments in ATRG, cumulatively, MAIN realized an annual internal rate of return of 28.1% and a 1.7x money invested return on its aggregate debt and equity investments.
  • Shares of MAIN rises 0.2% in the premarket session.
