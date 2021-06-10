Harmony Bio reports clinical impact of Wakix in excessive daytime sleepiness at SLEEP 2021
Jun. 10, 2021 8:25 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)HRMYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) announces results of a new analysis evaluating number needed to treat (NNT) and effect sizes for treatment with WAKIX (pitolisant) that demonstrates the magnitude of its clinical effectiveness for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
- At week 8 in the HARMONY 1 trial (pitolisant, n=31; placebo, n=30), pitolisant had a NNT of 5 with 67.7% of patients treated with pitolisant achieving treatment response for EDS compared to placebo (43.3%) and effect size was 0.61 compared to baseline.
- At week 7 (pitolisant, n=54, placebo, n=51), pitolisant had a NNT of 3 with 68.6% and 66.7% of patients treated with pitolisant achieving treatment response for EDS and for cataplexy, respectively compared to placebo (34% and 25.5%). Effect size was 0.86.
- The data were presented at the 35th APSS, known as "SLEEP 2021," held virtually June 10-13.