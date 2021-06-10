TSMC reportedly mulling first chip fab in Japan

TSMC North America Silicon Valley campus of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. - San Jose, California, USA - 2021
Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Foundry giant TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is considering building its first chip plant in Japan to help meet the growing demand for image sensors and automotive and other chips.
  • Nikkei Asia sources say the plant would be located in Kumamoto Prefecture in western Japan near a Sony plant.
  • The potential facility would come at the request of the Japanese government, but plans aren't finalized and the details could change.
  • Japanese companies represented about 5% of TSMC's revenue last year.
  • TSMC recently announced that it remains on track for its first U.S. chip fab, which will be located in Arizona. Volume production for 5nm chips is set to start in 2024 at the facility.
