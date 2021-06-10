TSMC reportedly mulling first chip fab in Japan
Jun. 10, 2021 8:25 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Foundry giant TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is considering building its first chip plant in Japan to help meet the growing demand for image sensors and automotive and other chips.
- Nikkei Asia sources say the plant would be located in Kumamoto Prefecture in western Japan near a Sony plant.
- The potential facility would come at the request of the Japanese government, but plans aren't finalized and the details could change.
- Japanese companies represented about 5% of TSMC's revenue last year.
- TSMC recently announced that it remains on track for its first U.S. chip fab, which will be located in Arizona. Volume production for 5nm chips is set to start in 2024 at the facility.