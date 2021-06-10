Parsons buys BlackHorse Solutions for $203 million
Jun. 10, 2021 8:29 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)PSNBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) acquired BlackHorse Solutions in a deal priced at $203 million or ~11.5x BlackHorse's estimated 2022 adjusted EBITDA.
- BlackHorse expands Parsons’ customer base and brings differentiated capabilities in cyber, digital operations, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and full-spectrum operations.
- For 2022, BlackHorse is expected to generate revenue of approximately $100 million.
- The company foresees the deal to be accretive to Parsons' fiscal year 2021 and 2022 revenue growth rate, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS.
- The transaction is expected to close in July 2021.
