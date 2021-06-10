Progenity slumps in trade on $40M private placement
Jun. 10, 2021 8:32 AM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) trades 10.8% down premarket after entering into a definitive securities purchase agreement with two leading healthcare-focused investment funds for the sale of units consisting of shares and warrants to purchase stock in a private placement.
- Gross proceeds expected to be ~$40M.
- Post private placement closure, Progenity will issue units representing 16.2M shares and warrants to purchase; total price is $2.47 and warrants will have a per share exercise price of $2.84.
- Private placement is expected to close on June 14.
- Net proceeds to be used for supporting its operations, to invest in its molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development with respect to its precision medicine platform, and for general corporate purposes.