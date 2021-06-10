Cue Biopharma doses the first patient in trial for CUE-101 in head and neck cancer

Jun. 10, 2021

  • Massachusetts-based clinical-stage Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) announced the dosing of the first patient in Part B expansion phase of its Phase 1 study for CUE-101 as monotherapy at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 4mg/kg.
  • The multi-center, open-label study is designed to evaluate CUE-101 as a monotherapy in the second line and beyond (2L+) patients with HPV+ (human papillomavirus) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial is expected to enroll up to 20 patients.
  • In Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the CUE-101 monotherapy trial, the data supporting the “patient expansion has been encouraging to date,” the company said.
  • Six patients had confirmed stable disease (SD) and one patient has achieved a partial response of nearly 50% of tumor reduction.
  • Data supporting the selection of the dose “gives us growing confidence that CUE-101 may provide a potential path forward for a registration-directed clinical trial as a single agent treatment for HPV+ 2L+ HNSCC,” commented Ken Pienta chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma.
  • The company has already begun a Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial for CUE-101 in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA as first-line therapy targeting advanced HPV16+ head and neck cancer.
