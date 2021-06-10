89bio launches mid-stage study of BIO89-100 for treatment of NASH
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has initiated ENLIVEN, a Phase 2b trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- A total of 216 patients will receive either one of two weekly doses (15mg or 30mg) or an every two-week dose (44mg) of BIO89-100 in a liquid formulation or placebo.
- The primary endpoints at Week 24 are NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis and the improvement of fibrosis ≥ 1 stage without worsening of NASH.
- “ENLIVEN is a well-powered trial that builds on positive data from the Phase 1b/2a trial, which demonstrated that BIO89-100 has the potential to combine strong efficacy, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and potentially best-in-class dosing convenience," said Hank Mansbach, Chief Medical Officer.