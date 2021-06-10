Lordstown Motors is too volatile for Morgan Stanley to even rate
Jun. 10, 2021 8:39 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Morgan Stanley throw in the towel on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) by pulling its Underweight rating off the books.
- Analyst Adam Jonas says the firm believe the market may be underestimating the "economic, strategic, political and social risks" for Lordstown, which they think are difficult to quantify. MS says it prefers to watch from the sidelines with the outcomes for the stock seen as highly volatile (positive and negative).
- Morgan Stanley keeps its bear case price target of $1, base case price target of $8 and bull case price target of $25, but has no specific recommendation.
- "In short, we believe the RIDE story involves more than just a startup struggling to find capital to ramp. RIDE is seen as a 'green' company and a major employer in an economically sensitive part of the country, whose future impacts potentially thousands of employees (direct and indirect), constituents and investors. In our opinion, the resolution of this situation may be far more complicated than investors realize today."
- Wall Street's view on Lordstown in general is cracking.
- Shares of Lordstown Motors are down 5.08% premarket to $10.66 and are 40% below their 200-day moving average.