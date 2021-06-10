Ero Copper to list on NYSE
Jun. 10, 2021 8:44 AM ETEro Copper Corp. (ERO)EROBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ero Copper (OTCPK:ERRPF) common shares to list on NYSE, at the market open on June 15, under the ticker symbol "ERO".
- The Company’s shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- "We believe this U.S. listing is an important milestone for our Company as it provides another access point for investors seeking to invest in Ero; listing on the NYSE offers an opportunity to broaden our shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity for existing shareholders," says Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman.
- Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE, Ero’s common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets, however shareholders are not required to take any action.