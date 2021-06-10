Ideanomics rises 3.9% as it set eyes on Russell 3000 Index

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index following the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, after the U.S. market opens on June 28.
  • Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor said joining the index will help the company reach institutional shareholders.
  • "Our ability to derive revenues from the EV industry in the short, medium and long-term, sets us apart from many others in the sector, while our fintech group provides consistent results and spotlights our value to shareholders both today and tomorrow," added Poor.
  • IDEX +3.85% premarket to $3.51
  • Source: Press Release
