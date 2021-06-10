XPO Logistics stock called attractive by BofA ahead of GXO spinoff
Jun. 10, 2021 8:52 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America recommends buying XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) ahead of the company's spinoff of the logistic business into a separate entity called GXO Logistics.
- Analyst Ariel Rosa: "With asset-light peers trading at upper-teens EV/EBITDA multiples, we see significant upside potential for GXO as a stand-alone entity relative to our view of how the market is currently valuing the business."
- The firm reiterate its Buy rating on XPO and price objective of $173. That price objective works out to 11.8X the EV/EBITDA multiple (from 12.0X) as BofA adjust estimates higher to reflect the tight freight market and improved outlook.
