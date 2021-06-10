XPO Logistics stock called attractive by BofA ahead of GXO spinoff

Jun. 10, 2021 8:52 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Trucks at an XPO Logistics distribution point in San Jose, California
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank of America recommends buying XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) ahead of the company's spinoff of the logistic business into a separate entity called GXO Logistics.
  • Analyst Ariel Rosa: "With asset-light peers trading at upper-teens EV/EBITDA multiples, we see significant upside potential for GXO as a stand-alone entity relative to our view of how the market is currently valuing the business."
  • The firm reiterate its Buy rating on XPO and price objective of $173. That price objective works out to 11.8X the EV/EBITDA multiple (from 12.0X) as BofA adjust estimates higher to reflect the tight freight market and improved outlook.
  • Read more details on the GXO spinoff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.