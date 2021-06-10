Cerence collaborates with SiriusXM to integrate its AI technology
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) and SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) team up to bring Cerence's conversational AI technology with SiriusXM as part of a packaged offering for automakers.
- This integrated offering will be available in North America to automakers for models starting next year.
- Sean Gibbons, SVP and GM, Automotive Product and Engineering, SiriusXM: “By teaming up with Cerence, a leader in intuitive, natural in-vehicle experiences, we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to access and enjoy the best selection of audio entertainment available in the car.”