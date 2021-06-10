Ultragenyx on go with GTX-102 study for angelman syndrome in U.K.
Jun. 10, 2021
- GeneTx Biotherapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announces that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome in the U.K.
- Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene.
- The companies previously received clearance to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 study in Canada. Enrollment is expected to begin in H2 2021, with clinical data expected before year end.
- Additionally, GeneTx and Ultragenyx recently met with the FDA and will submit an amended protocol that addresses key issues.