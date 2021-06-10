Ultragenyx on go with GTX-102 study for angelman syndrome in U.K.

  • GeneTx Biotherapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announces that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome in the U.K.
  • Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene.
  • The companies previously received clearance to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 study in Canada. Enrollment is expected to begin in H2 2021, with clinical data expected before year end.
  • Additionally, GeneTx and Ultragenyx recently met with the FDA and will submit an amended protocol that addresses key issues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.