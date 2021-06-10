Safe-T inks agreement with ELCA for the resale of ZTNA solution

Jun. 10, 2021 8:58 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)SFETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Safe-T Data A.R , a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) has partnered with ELCA Informatique to expand its global presence with the resale of Safe-T's products and solutions in the Swiss market.
  • Pursuant to this strategic partnership, ELCA will offer Safe-T's solutions to its enterprise customers in various sectors, such as financial services, defense, energy, healthcare and other industries; Safe-T's ZoneZero family of ZTNA solutions will be offered as an on-premises deployment or as a cloud service, to protect the enterprise customers' critical and sensitive data.
  • ELCA is the largest independent IT and cybersecurity consultancy company in Switzerland with over 1,400 specialists, mostly IT professionals and ended 2020 with annual revenues of CHF 172M.
  • Shares are up 0.62% PM.
