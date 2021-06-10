Terra Tech to acquire SilverStreak Solutions
Jun. 10, 2021 9:03 AM ETUnrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC) announces agreement to acquire SilverStreak Solutions Inc., with a strong market position in the direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery space in the greater Sacramento area.
- SilverStreak’s CEO, Sterling Harlan, is expected to consult with Terra Tech for a period of six months after the close, which is expected to occur in ~90 to 120 days.
- “We believe the synergies with Unrivaled’s existing brand portfolio and distribution operation makes enormous economic and operational sense. In addition, we expect to expand SilverStreak’s base of operations utilizing our existing assets in Northern and Southern California, with the intent to develop a statewide delivery operation giving us access to millions of California consumers,” commented Frank Knuettel II, Terra Tech's CEO.