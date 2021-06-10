Blue Safari Group Acquisition prices $50M SPAC IPO
Jun. 10, 2021 9:01 AM ETBlue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (BSGA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) prices its initial public offering of 5M investment units at $10 per unit. The units will be listed on Nasdaq on Thursday to begin trading under the ticker symbol "BSGAU."
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the company's initial business combination.
- The company has granted underwriters' an overallotment option to acquire up to an additional 750,000 units.
- Shares and rights will be listed separately as “BSGA” and “BSGAR,” respectively.
- This special purpose acquisition company plans to focus on business opportunities in Asia.
- Offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021.
