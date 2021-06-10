Helix eSports of Esports Entertainment ties up with gaming glasses GUNNAR Optiks
Jun. 10, 2021 9:02 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)GMBLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Helix eSports, part of Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) gaming center division and GUNNAR Optiks, No. 1 in gaming glasses announce a multi-channel partnership.
- "We are really excited to be working with Helix eSports on this pilot retail experience. It will allow gamers to truly experience the GUNNAR difference in an endemic setting, trying on the glasses before they buy. They are also able to take advantage of a 10% discount on any pair of GUNNAR Youth or adult glasses they order. It also allows us a chance to get real feedback about our glasses for future innovation from a younger gaming demographic, which is sometimes hard to come by." commented Georgina Petrie, GUNNAR's Director of Marketing.
- Shares -0.38% pre market