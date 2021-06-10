Delta Air Lines tagged by analysts as a top corporate travel recovery pick
Jun. 10, 2021 9:04 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is catching some positive attention on Wall Street today.
- MKM starts off coverage on Delta by designating it as a top pick. The firm expects the return to the office by workers in mass will dramatically accelerate in late August to early September, which is then seen leading to higher corporate travel levels. "Our pick for a surprise to the upside in corporate travel is Buy-rated, and top pick, Delta Air Lines," summarizes MKM.
- Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank tags Delta as a catalyst call buy idea as it points to an attractive risk-reward profile. "As Delta is among the most leveraged names in our coverage universe to long-haul international and corporate travel, we believe an investment in the shares has an attractive risk/reward profile particularly as the recovery in demand for travel in those segments gains momentum," updates DB.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Delta: 11 Buy-equivalent ratings, 10 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.
- Shares of Delta are up 0.77% premarket to $46.88.
- Earlier this week, Jefferies was quite bullish on Delta.