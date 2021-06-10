Novan announces positive preclinical data for COVID-19 antiviral agent
Jun. 10, 2021 9:07 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)NOVNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has added ~5.5% in early hours after announcing positive preclinical results for the company’s NITRICIL platform technology, berdazimer sodium (NVN1000) in a SARS-CoV-2 transmission model in golden Syrian hamsters.
- In the study, a repeat, once-daily intranasal treatment regimen with berdazimer sodium at various doses was compared against placebo controls. The endpoints included nasal and lung tissue viral count.
- In the lungs of animals treated with berdazimer sodium, the company has seen a dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction (P<0.0001) in the amount of virus even at a low dose level of 2 mg/mL compared to the placebo.
- There was also a decline in the average viral load in the lungs by more than 4 logs (>99.99%) with over half of animals showing no detectable virus in the lung tissue, the company said.
- Novan expects to further develop an anti-viral therapy against COVID-19 internally and with the help of strategic partnerships.
- “We continue to advance our preclinical program for COVID-19 and our animal health program, both targeting data readouts in the second quarter,” noted Novan CEO Paula Brown Stafford in the company’s latest earnings release.