Anthem downgraded on lack of near-term catalysts

  • While maintaining a price target of $399 on shares, RBC is downgrading shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to sector perform from outperform.
  • RBC is not changing its near-term estimates, but it doesn't see any near-term catalysts.
  • Anthem "does not have a natural provider hedge to help offset elevated [medical loss ratio] as healthcare demand returns," the firm says.

Universal Health Services also downgraded on few catalysts

  • RBC has also downgraded Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to sector perform -- but upgraded its price target to $165 -- due to fewer catalysts for multiple expansion.

Community Health upgraded on 'COVID recovery opportunity'

  • RBC has upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to outperform from sector perform with a $21 price target, up from $12.
  • "We believe the company is now better positioned from an operational and financial perspective to show outsized benefit from the 2H21 COVID recovery opportunity," according to a firm note to clients today.

Pennant Group a buy on increase in demand for senior living services

  • RBC has also upgraded shares of Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG), a provider of senior living and home health services, due to higher demand across both segments.
  • The firm is maintaining its $50 price target (38% upside potential).
  • At its current price, shares are at an attractive entry point, RBC notes.

JMP raises Iovance to market outperform on ASCO data

  • JMP Securities has raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to market outperform from market perform, with a price target of $32 (potential upside of 55%).
  • Analyst Reni Benjamin is encouraged by data presented at ASCO on lifileucel in advanced melanoma and initial data in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
  • He sees a BLA filing for the candidate in the 1H 2022.
  • Benjamin also sees a BLA submission for lifileucel in cervical cancer at the same time.
