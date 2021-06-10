Tenable Holdings, CyberNB team up to secure Canada's infrastructure

Jun. 10, 2021 9:17 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)TENBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) says it became the first vulnerability management vendor following partnership with CyberNB's Critical Infrastructure Security Operations Center to increase the resilience and security of Canada's critical infrastructure.
  • Pursuant to the strategic partnership, Tenable will bring its risk-based vulnerability management and industrial security solutions to the CI-SOC, empowering critical infrastructure stakeholders to see, predict and reduce cybersecurity risk.
  • The partnership will also facilitate information sharing between the private and public sectors, including best practices for protecting critical infrastructure against rising security threats.
