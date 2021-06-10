Golden Triangle Ventures announces vertical integration with Sonder Fulfillment
Jun. 10, 2021
- Golden Triangle Ventures (OTCPK:GTVH) says it has acquired a industrial hemp and CBD producer Sonder Fulfillment.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Sonder Fulfillment has white-label contracts with CBD companies including Select (a division of CURA), and Amway. It has also partnered with industrial hemp processors, GVB Biopharma, to undertake the extensive process to get Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) certification for raw products.
- The company says this vertical integration will allow Sonder Fulfillment to produce over 350 different types of products - many of which address major medical conditions, from skin, blood, bone, organ and mental illnesses.
- "The team at Sonder Fulfillment have been partners of ours for a long time and we have all been working together for years on many different projects within our company," says Golden Triangle Ventures' CEO Steffan Dalsgaard.
- The announcement comes following the recent acquisition of Syndicate Bass Records under the entertainment division.