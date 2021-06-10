Diana Shipping inks time charter contract for m/v Boston with C Transport

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) trades 1.8% higher premarket after announcing that it has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime, Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Boston, through its separate wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • Gross charter rate is $25.5K per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Apr. 15, 2022 up to maximum June 15, 2022.
  • Charter is expected to commence on June 15.
  • The m/v Boston is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of $15.3K per day.
  • Boston employment is expected to generate ~$7.65M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • On completion of earlier announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel (m/v Naias), the company's fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels with current combined carrying capacity including the m/v Naias is ~4.7M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.31 years.
