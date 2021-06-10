SurgePays enters distribution agreement with 1606 for smokable hemp products
Jun. 10, 2021 9:21 AM ETSurgepays Inc. (SURG)SURGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A blockchain fintech company, SurgePays (OTCQB:SURG) enters a national retail distribution agreement with 1606, a company focused on smokable-hemp products as an alternative to tobacco and nicotine products.
- Company will feature 1606’s smokable-hemp products across its national retail distribution network of approximately 8,000 actively transacting stores.
- In a September 2020 report, Nielsen researchers projected that sales of smokable-hemp products would reach $300-$400M by 2025, up from its estimates of $70-$80M in 2020.
- “We have been looking for 3 to 4 great products to entice and engage 34,000 new stores in our leads database. This product fits perfectly into our outbound calling campaign and in house salesperson expansion nationwide. We believe 1606 is also a great product to upsell our existing base of 8,000 actively transacting convenience stores. With rise in consumer appetite for CBD and cannabis, we are excited to offer the quality smokable-hemp products from 1606,” commented Chairman and CEO Brian Cox.