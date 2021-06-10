Amazon Music launches DJ-hosted stations
Jun. 10, 2021 9:24 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Music announces the new DJ Mode listening experience, which includes DJ-hosted stations featuring music, industry insights, artist appearances, and facts and trivia from Alexa.
- “We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ Mode we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio,” says Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With DJ Mode, fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that Billie Eilish is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ Mode experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”
- U.S. Prime and Amazon Music subscribers can opt in through an Alexa request or from within the Amazon Music app.
- In January 2020, Amazon revealed crossing 55M global Amazon Music subscribers. The figure compared to the 60M for Apple's music streaming service (June 2019 data) and Spotify's 113M paid subscribers (September 2019).
- Recent Amazon news: Amazon reportedly facing UK competition probe into data practices