Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq climb as jobless claims counter hot inflation
Jun. 10, 2021 9:40 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLF, XLE, SP500, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor23 Comments
- The stock market is moving higher, led by cyclical stocks as rates move up following another jump in consumer prices.
- But the labor numbers continue to move in the right direction, lending some support to equities as rates move up.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.8% is leading the major averages, with the S&P (SP500) +0.6% up and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% lagging in the face of higher yields.
- The 10-year Treasury yield, after falling below 1.5% for the first time in a month yesterday, is up 3 basis points to 1.52%.
- The headline May CPI showed an annual inflation rate of 5%, the highest since 2008.
- Ex-food and energy, the core CPI came in at 3.8%, both topping forecasts. The question for the market is whether those pressures look longer lasting than April.
- "In services, the price pick-up was less about 'reopening' and more about rents," Renaissance Macro Research tweets. "Airfares rose, but prices for recreation and hotels/motels were tame. Rents, which are sticky, beginning to pick up in earnest. Core goods CPI may slow later this year, but rents probably won't."
- The "PCE inflation forecast looks a bit off after today's inflation data," Renaissance adds. "But, the Fed's forward guidance is about employment first and inflation second. So ... it is an open question whether the dots shift up. Passive easing will more or less continue."
- Jobless claims dropped to 376K.
- Nine out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) at the top.
- Among meme stocks, AMC and Wendy's are down, while Clover Health and ContextLogic are climbing.
- BofA has updated its list of most popular Reddit stocks.