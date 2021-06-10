T. Rowe Price Group reports no change in month-end preliminary AUM from April
- T. Rowe Price Group ((TROW +0.4%)) reports preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59T as of May 31 of this year, unchanged from April.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to trusts and separate accounts is $0.5B in May and $6.4B for QTD period ended May 31.
- Total client transfers for YTD period ended May 31 is $12B.
- In U.S. mutual funds, equity assets fell 0.75% to $535B in May, while fixed income increased 2.38% to $86B.
- Previously, (May 12) T. Rowe Price assets under management climb 4.9% in April.