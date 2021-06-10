Dun & Bradstreet stock rises after RayJay upgrades to Outperform
Jun. 10, 2021 9:43 AM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)DNBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) stock gains 1.5% in early trading after Raymond James analyst upgrades DNB to Outperform from Market Perform as its recent selloff results in a more favorable risk/reward profile.
- Its lagging stock performance results in DNB trading at 1.8x RayJay's 2022 non-GAAP EPS estimate.
- O'Shaughnessy is encouraged by "the company's increased optimism about pricing power."
- Furthermore, CEO Anthony Jabbour's purchase of $1M of stock on the open market provides a vote of confidence in the company and its stock, the analyst said.
- In the past year, DNB's total return has declined 18% vs. the S&P 500's 34% increase as seen in chart below.
- O'Shaughnessy's Outperform rating agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 4 Neutral).
