Helio Lending and Propy to offer first ever crypto loan with NFT Real Estate asset as collateral
Jun. 10, 2021 9:53 AM ETCYIOS Corporation (CYIO)CYIOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Helio Lending, a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS (OTCPK:CYIO +7.2%) a CeFi aggregator focused on crypto-lending/deposits, and Propy partner to enable real estate NFT's to be used as collateral for loans, similar to a cryptocurrency backed loan.
- Propy is a leading real estate innovator in the automation of transactions using blockchain technology that just made history selling the world's first Real Estate NFT with ownership transfer.
- This new type of financing allows NFT property owners to leverage their assets as they would if it were physical property with a traditional bank or financial institution.
- John O'Shea, Founder of Helio Lending and Chairman of CYIOS commented, "The partnership between Propy and Helio looks to change the way you can fund real estate purchased and gain maximum diversification of your crypto assets and real estate assets. Having a solution to put your real estate holdings on to a NFT and being able to get a loan against that asset is truly unique and can change the landscape of real estate"