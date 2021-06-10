Seanergy Maritime takes two Capesize vessels delivery with immediate period charters employment
- Seanergy Maritime (SHIP +3.4%) took delivery of two earlier announced Capesize vessel acquisitions - M/V Patriotship and M/V Tradership.
- Seanergy fixed the M/V Patriotship proactively at $31K/day for a period employment of 12 to 18 months with a major European cargo operator.
- Additionally, the M/V Tradership has been fixed for a period employment of 11 to 15 months with a major South Korean industrial company at an index-linked rate based on the Baltic Capesize Index.
- Both time charters are expected to commence promptly post finalization of the customary handover process.
- The company is also in advanced discussion stages with a leading Asian financial institution to finance partial acquisition price of the M/V Patriotship through a sale and leaseback structure at competitive terms.
- Including these deliveries, 87% of SHIP's operating fleet is employed under advantageous medium to long-term charters.