Zealand Pharma increases share capital led by employee warrants exercise
Jun. 10, 2021 10:02 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) increased its share capital by nominal amount of DKK 89,996 divided into 89,996 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.
- The increase is led by exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.
- Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one new Zealand Pharma-share at a pre specified price.
- The exercise price was DKK 135.30/share for 4,395 of the new shares and DKK 100.80/share for 85,601 of the new shares.
- The total proceeds to Zealand Pharma from the capital increase amount to DKK 9.22M.