Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to TVs, plans game streaming stick
Jun. 10, 2021 10:06 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working on bringing its Xbox Game Pass service to TVs through its xCode streaming technology. The service will be available as an app and through Microsoft's own streaming stick.
- The tech giant didn't disclose when the Xbox app will be available or what smart TV manufacturers plan to include the app in their electronics.
- The streaming stick has a similar lack of details and is slated to launch "soon."
- Related: Microsoft launched the xCloud-backed Xbox Cloud Gaming service for Android devices last September and came to iOS in limited beta in April.