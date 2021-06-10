Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to TVs, plans game streaming stick

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working on bringing its Xbox Game Pass service to TVs through its xCode streaming technology. The service will be available as an app and through Microsoft's own streaming stick.
  • The tech giant didn't disclose when the Xbox app will be available or what smart TV manufacturers plan to include the app in their electronics.
  • The streaming stick has a similar lack of details and is slated to launch "soon."
  Microsoft launched the xCloud-backed Xbox Cloud Gaming service for Android devices last September and came to iOS in limited beta in April.
