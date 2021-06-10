RH catches higher price targets from analysts after strong earnings report
- UBS says RH's (RH +15.3%) Q1 earnings report stands out even in a quarter full of strong numbers from retailers.
- Analyst Michael Lasser says RH outperformed peers like Williams-Sonoma and Wayfair, while also showing strength throughout its P&L.
- The firm increases its price target to $660 from $625, but keeps a Neutral rating in place on what it sees as fair valuation.
- RH also caught price target boosts from Wells Fargo (to $725 from $700) and Cowen (to $750 from $680).
- Shares of RH are back over $700 for the first time in a month.
