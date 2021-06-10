RH catches higher price targets from analysts after strong earnings report

Jun. 10, 2021

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis
primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • UBS says RH's (RH +15.3%) Q1 earnings report stands out even in a quarter full of strong numbers from retailers.
  • Analyst Michael Lasser says RH outperformed peers like Williams-Sonoma and Wayfair, while also showing strength throughout its P&L.
  • The firm increases its price target to $660 from $625, but keeps a Neutral rating in place on what it sees as fair valuation.
  • RH also caught price target boosts from Wells Fargo (to $725 from $700) and Cowen (to $750 from $680).
  • Shares of RH are back over $700 for the first time in a month.
  • Read more details on the RH earnings smasher.
  • See how RH management described the back-half setup in the earnings call transcript.
